Iris L. Waugh, 83, of Talcville

TALCVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Iris L. Waugh, age 83, of Talcville, passed away on November 21, 2022 at her home.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Edwards on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Edwards. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Iris was born on April 13, 1939 in Pierrepont to the late Herbert and Doris (Hogle) Law. She attended schools in Antwerp, DeGrasse, Russell, and Gouverneur. Iris married Henry E. Waugh on July 6, 1957 at his parent’s home in Hermon.

Iris retired from St. Lawrence University in 2002 where she had first worked in the cafeteria, retiring as a housekeeper. She had previously worked in the cafeteria at the Edwards Central School.

Iris enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and St. Lawrence University hockey games. She loved her dog, bird-watching, and going for Sunday rides. She also loved to get out and travel as long as she wasn’t alone and didn’t go too far, as she liked to be back home in her own bed.

She is survived by her husband, Henry Waugh, children, Susan Moser, Herbert Waugh, Cyril “Robbie” Waugh and his husband, Dale Hampton, and Shirley Jean Clark and her husband, John, a daughter-in-law, Amy Waugh, brother, Phillip and Gwendolyn Law, and sister, Frieda Snell; a sister-in-law, Thea Law and a brother-in-law, Joe Durham. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

Iris is predeceased by a son, Eugene “Rip” Waugh, son-in-law, Willard Moser, granddaughter, Danielle Waugh, and siblings, Lyle Law, Bonnie and Orville Lewis, Ilene and John Jesmer and Irene Durham.

Donations in memory of Iris may be made to the South Edwards Methodist Church or the Edwards Fire Department.

