Jeffrey L. Hamilton, 72, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey L. Hamilton, 72, formerly of NYS Route, 3 died peacefully on Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where he has been a resident since 2020.

He was born on August 25, 1950, in Daviess County, Indiana to the late Robert M. & Bette J. (Wilson) Hamilton. He graduated from Washington Catholic School in Indiana. Jeffrey served in the United States Army on Active Duty from 1969-1976 and 1977-1981 and then Army National Guard from 1982-1992. He was then employed as a civilian by Fort Drum as a Mechanic, he maintained the safety of the Helicopters.

Jeffrey married Coleen Tabolt on June 19, 1992. Coleen died on May 23, 2012.

He is survived by his daughter, Misty Pecori, and her companion Adam Foley, Watertown, NY; a son, Travis Hamilton, and his wife Casey Dailey, Clayton; along with three grandsons, Hunter Alan, Connor Lee, of Carthage and Owen Blake, Clayton, and a step-granddaughter, Veronica Rose.

He is predeceased by his siblings, Diana Alberti, and Rick Hamilton.

Mr. Hamilton was a member of the Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post #789 and the VFW Post #7227 both of Carthage. He enjoyed spending time with his family at hunting camp, hunting, and gardening.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be held privately by his family. Donations in his memory can be made to the Carthage Veterans of Foreign Wars, located at 668 West End Ave, Carthage, NY 13619.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Jeffrey’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the Tribute Wall.

