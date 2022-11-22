Joan T. Ganter, 86, of Watertown

On November 19, 2022, Joan T. Ganter, our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to so many passed at the age of 86. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On November 19, 2022, our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to so many passed at the age of 86. She was the CEO of the Ganter family and was instrumental in supporting and influencing so many members of our family. Joan raised eight children and was known as “Mema” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. First and foremost her family was the most important thing to her and she was always present at celebrations, graduations, sporting events and family gatherings. Her eight children provided her with 20 grandchildren who then went on to produce 21 great grandchildren. She was known for her cooking, her bacon potato and macaroni salads and fish chowder were just several of her famous dishes. Joan was also known for her knitting and produced well over 100 blankets for family members and friends in addition to her famous dishcloths and other items.

She was born on October 12, 1936 in Watertown, NY to William and Katherine (Mooney) Pfister and graduated from Watertown High School in 1955.

She married Fredrick Ganter on October 29, 1955 and they settled on Willowbrook Drive, Watertown, NY in 1961. Joan was a strong GB Lion fan for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was proud of the accomplishments of all of them in their athletic endeavors. Joan and Fred created an environment that supported not only their children, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren but all of their friends and classmates, many who still maintained relationships for years. Joan provided an environment that was welcoming and there was always room for another plate at the supper table. She was always the life of every party of celebration and was the glue that held our family together. Joan always remained relevant and when she turned 75 she had a tattoo of a Shamrock put on her ankle that she said was on her bucket list. On her 80 th birthday she dyed her hair Smurf blue. We feel so blessed to have been provided such a loving and supportive childhood by our parents. They allowed us to experience different things and to take risks that produced resilient children. Our mother was a significant part of this team and we will miss her humor, love of life and her caring demeanor. “When the heart grieves over what it has lost, the spirit rejoices over what it has left” – Sufi Epigram. Our mother left us memories but also so much more of the importance of family and living life to the fullest.

Joan is survived by her children, Howard (Dani) Ganter, Glen Park, Peter (Lorilee) Ganter, Chaumont, Randy (Cathy) Ganter, Dexter, Julie (Mike) Hulbert, Dexter, Jamie (Terri) Ganter, Clayton, Kathy (John) Chiumento, Mississippi, Sue Ann (Wayne) Messick, Watertown and Kyle (Alexis) Ganter, Rochester. She is also survived by brothers and sisters, Patricia (Bill) Parody, Robert (Jean) Pfister, Margaret (Carl) Lawler all of Watertown and John (Bonnie) Pfister, Florida. Also sister in laws Bonnie Pfister, Florida, Norma Laclair and Nancy Marshall, Evans Mills and brother in law Pete Ache. Also many nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her parents predeceased her, husband Fredrick Ganter sister Kay Ache and brother Bill Pfister, as well as nephews Christopher Lawler and Steven Ache.

Calling hours are Friday, November 25 from 5:00-8:00 PM and Saturday November 26 from 12:00- 2:00 PM with services immediately following at Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. Burial will be private immediately after the services with a reception to follow at the Osprey Public House, Sand Bay.

Donations in Joan’s name can be made to the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center Foundation, PO Box 41, 380 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY 13601.

