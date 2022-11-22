John A. Oberton, 77, formerly of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - John A. Oberton, 77, of Perkasie, PA and formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away November 16, 2022 in Pennsylvania.

He was born on October 10, 1945, in Sellersville, PA, son of John J. and Myrtle M. (Leister) Oberton, and he graduated from Indian River High School in 1963.

John entered the US Air Force on July 5, 1963 in Syracuse, NY and served during the Vietnam Era. He was honorably discharged on February 3, 1967 from McGuire Air Force Base in NJ as an Air Force First Class. John received the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Service Defense Medal, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, and Meritorious Service Medal.

Upon his honorable discharge he returned home and helped his father on the family farm in Philadelphia, NY. He then attended Jefferson Community College and graduated with an Associates Degree in Science Business and Administration. John then worked at St. Regis Paper Mill until moving to Pennsylvania where he worked for Kings Department Store for 14 years. John then worked for the Bethlehem Steele Co. for 23 years, retiring in 2003.

He enjoyed being active, he was always participating in social activities with friends and family, and he cared for his mother for 17 years. John was very proud to be a recipient of a lung transplant. He worked with Temple University Hospital Lung Center who helps with recipients, family and friends receiving transplant services.

Among his survivors are his sister, Patricia A. Gleason, Philadelphia, NY; two nieces and a nephew, Robin and Larry Weaver, Evans Mills, NY, Lori and Bill LaVallee, Cohooto, NY and Scott and DeeDee Gleason, Philadelphia, NY; 4 great nieces, 2 great nephews 3 great great nieces and 1 great great nephew.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. It was John’s wish to be cremated. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Sanford Corners Cemetery.

