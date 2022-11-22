Judith C. Hudziak, 81, of Watertown

Judith passed away at Samaritan’s Summit Village Wednesday, November 16th where she had been a resident for 4 years. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Judith C. Hudziak will be 2:00pm – 4:00pm Monday, November 28th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. The burial and funeral service will be held at a date and time convenient to her family.

Judith passed away at Samaritan’s Summit Village Wednesday, November 16th where she had been a resident for 4 years. She was 81 years old.

Born in Watertown February 02, 1941, Judith was a daughter of Everett and Ruth (McDermott) Chisamore. She was educated locally and graduated from Watertown High School. Judy worked as an engineering aide in the New York State Department of Transportation for 40 years, retiring in 2003.

Judith married Roger A. Hudziak of Wautoma, Wisconsin on April 08, 1967.

Surviving besides her husband of 55 years, Roger, is her son and daughter in-law, Kyle S. and Ann Hudziak of Utica; 2 granddaughters, Gabriella & Isabella Hudziak; a brother and sister in-law, Ron and Nora Chisamore of Clayton; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Everett and Ruth, Judith is predeceased by 2 sisters, Lauren L. Wilcox and Doreen R. Collins.

Donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association of Central New York, 5015 Campuswood Dr., East Syracuse, NY 13057.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

