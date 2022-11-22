Mary A. Gardner, 48, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mary A. Gardner, age 48, of Massena, NY passed away suddenly on November 20th at the Massena...
Mary A. Gardner, age 48, of Massena, NY passed away suddenly on November 20th at the Massena Memorial Hospital in Massena, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. Gardner, age 48, of Massena, NY passed away suddenly on November 20th at the Massena Memorial Hospital in Massena, NY. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a celebration of life at a time yet to be determined. Thoughts, memories and condolences for the Gardner family can be shared @garnerfh.com.

Mary is survived by her companion William Crary; her daughter Katelyn (Dalton) Capley; son Dylon Robinson; parents Norman and Helen Gardner; sisters Lisa and Loretta Gardner, granddaughters Addilyn and Allyson Capley and a niece Amanda Hall.

Mary was born on May 29, 1974 in Potsdam, NY to Norman and Helen Bray Gardner. She was a graduate of Canton Central High School. She then attended North Country Community College. She traveled around the country for a few years and settled back up in the North Country. Mary enjoyed fishing, kayaking and spending time on the beach. She was a big Survivor fan. She loved her cat and dog and spending time with her friends and family.

One of her favorite things to do was Facetime her grandkids that live in Alabama. In the evenings she loved going on rides with her companion Bill and watching and counting the deer.

Mary will surely be missed.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Trevor J. Gladle, 42, of South Massey Street, passed away November 19, 2022 at Strong Memorial...
Trevor J. Gladle, 42, of Watertown
Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, passed away at his home in Watertown Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, of Watertown
Michael James Paul, 42, of Lewis St., passed away on November 20, 2022 at home.
Michael James Paul, 42, of Watertown
Thanksgiving meal prices rise
NY Farm Bureau: Thanksgiving dinner costs 26% more this year

Obituaries

Jeffrey L. Hamilton, 72, formerly of NYS Route, 3 died peacefully on Monday evening, November...
Jeffrey L. Hamilton, 72, of Carthage
Iris L. Waugh, age 83, of Talcville, passed away on November 21, 2022 at her home.
Iris L. Waugh, 83, of Talcville
The driver of a tractor-trailer died after his rig went off the road and overturned in the town...
Tractor-trailer driver dies after rollover crash near Redwood
Candles
Betty Ann Blanchard, 76, of Watertown
Judith passed away at Samaritan’s Summit Village Wednesday, November 16th where she had been a...
Judith C. Hudziak, 81, of Watertown
Mary Pettis Trombley, 87, of Cape Vincent, NY passed away on Nov. 11, 2022.
Mary Pettis Trombley, 87, of Cape Vincent