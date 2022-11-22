Mary A. Gardner, 48, of Massena

Mary A. Gardner, age 48, of Massena, NY passed away suddenly on November 20th at the Massena Memorial Hospital in Massena, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. Gardner, age 48, of Massena, NY passed away suddenly on November 20th at the Massena Memorial Hospital in Massena, NY. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a celebration of life at a time yet to be determined. Thoughts, memories and condolences for the Gardner family can be shared @garnerfh.com.

Mary is survived by her companion William Crary; her daughter Katelyn (Dalton) Capley; son Dylon Robinson; parents Norman and Helen Gardner; sisters Lisa and Loretta Gardner, granddaughters Addilyn and Allyson Capley and a niece Amanda Hall.

Mary was born on May 29, 1974 in Potsdam, NY to Norman and Helen Bray Gardner. She was a graduate of Canton Central High School. She then attended North Country Community College. She traveled around the country for a few years and settled back up in the North Country. Mary enjoyed fishing, kayaking and spending time on the beach. She was a big Survivor fan. She loved her cat and dog and spending time with her friends and family.

One of her favorite things to do was Facetime her grandkids that live in Alabama. In the evenings she loved going on rides with her companion Bill and watching and counting the deer.

Mary will surely be missed.

