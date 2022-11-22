Mary Pettis Trombley, 87, of Cape Vincent

Mary Pettis Trombley, 87, of Cape Vincent, NY passed away on Nov. 11, 2022.
Mary was born July 1st, 1935, to the late George and Beulah Pettis. She graduated from IHC in 1952.

She married Kenneth Trombley Sr. on Dec. 27th, 1954. Mary was a telephone operator for the New York Telephone Co. for 25 years. After leaving that job, she went on to work for the Watertown School System in November 1982, working as a secretary in the Attendance Office at the Watertown High School until her retirement in 1997.

She enjoyed spending her time at the family’s cottage in Three Mile Bay. She also enjoyed gardening, reading books and going to the casino with her sister.

Mary was a beloved mother to four children, Linda (Tim) Danks, Kevin (Carol) Trombley, Sue (Tom) Clinch, and Ken (Kelly) Trombley Jr, all who survive her. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

Mary was predeceased by her beloved and loving husband Kenneth whom she cherished very much, her parents, and her two sisters Georgina Pettis and Jane Watson.

Donations in Mary’s name can be made to the Cape Vincent Fire Department at 241 Broadway St. Cape Vincent, NY 13618.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made to www.reedbenoit.com.

