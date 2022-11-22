Michael Everett Worley, 47, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael Everett Worley, 47, of Washington St., died on November 16, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle-pedestrian accident.

Michael was born on November 18, 1974 in Lowville, New York, son of James P. and Judy (Beaudoin) Worley. He was employed as an attendant at Sunoco Gas Station in Watertown.

Michael enjoyed his job and was known for the kindness he showed his customers and coworkers.

Survivors include his mother, Judy Worley; two siblings, Kim M. Ferguson and Tammy (Robert) Bebelheimer, both of Carthage; and many friends.

He is predeceased by his father, James Worley and a sister, Leann Locklear who died in March of 2020.

No public services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

