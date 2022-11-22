Michael James Paul, 42, of Watertown

Michael James Paul, 42, of Lewis St., passed away on November 20, 2022 at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael James Paul, 42, of Lewis St., passed away on November 20, 2022 at home.

Michael was born in Redding, Pennsylvania on June 30, 1980 to Stewart R. Paul and Donna M. Sprague. After receiving his GED, he attended college in Binghamton.

He was employed as an arborist with the Davis Tree Service since the age of 16.

Michael enjoyed camping, bonfires and drinking cold beers. He enjoyed gatherings, music, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his companion, Carrie Wetherell of Watertown; his mother, Donna M. Khosla of Watertown; his father and stepmother, Stewart R. and Margaret Paul of Watertown; six children, Miranda Paul of Calcium; Jordan Paul of Gouverneur; Trinity Paul of Calcium; Angelica Munguia who is out of state; Harmony Paul of Watertown; and Ivy Paul of Watertown; three stepchildren, Hunter Wormwood of Watertown; Madison Wormwood of Watertown; and Jackson Wetherell of Watertown; a sister, Mary Council of Watertown; a brother, Christopher Sprague of Watertown; granddaughter, Rynn Elliott; four nephews, 2 nieces, and a great-nephew, Javion Paul, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents as well as several aunts and uncles.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 11-1 pm at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home. No funeral service will take place. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made to www.reedbenoit.com.

