Nice travel weather for Thanksgiving

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a calm day, with none of the high winds and heavy snowfall of the past few days.

The day starts clear and becomes mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures that started mostly in the 20s will rise to highs in the upper 30s.

It stays cloudy overnight and there’s a small chance of a brief snow shower. Lows will be around 30.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

It will be cloudy with a 60% chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 40s.

There’s a 60% chance of rain on Sunday. It will be cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.