North country’s unemployment rate drops below 3 percent

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The jobless rate in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties is below 3 percent - something that hasn’t happened in at least 32 years.

The New York State Department of Labor released its preliminary local area unemployment rates for October 2022 on Tuesday.

In Jefferson County, the jobless rate was 2.7 percent, down from 3.7 percent the year before.

Lewis County’s rate dropped from 3.6 in October 2021 to 2.3 percent last month.

St. Lawrence County also saw the unemployment rate drop a percentage point year to year. The rate was 2.8 percent in October.

New York state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 4.3 percent in September to 4.4 percent in October 2022.

Last month, the September 2022 jobless rates were:

Jefferson County - 3.2 percent

Lewis County - 2.8 percent

St. Lawrence County - 3.4 percent

Going back to 1990, Cheryl Mayforth of The WorkPlace in Watertown told 7 News at the time she had never seen the local numbers that low.

The October numbers are even lower than that.

