NY Farm Bureau: Thanksgiving dinner costs 26% more this year

By Chad Charette
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With Thanksgiving almost here, prices are on the minds of a lot of last-minute shoppers

According to the New York Farm Bureau, the price of a turkey with all the fixings is up about 26 percent from last year.

The average total price, which includes a 16-pound turkey and other common items found on a holiday dinner table, is $66.39 compared to last year’s price of $52.59.

This increase can be chalked up to supply chain issues and labor shortages.

In order to save money, the bureau recommends buying store-brand items instead of name-brand, comparing the prices of different stores online, and purchasing items frozen instead of fresh.

“Of course, it’s up from pre-pandemic days. I think we’re all seeing prices a bit higher and paying attention to the kinds of things we’re purchasing to try and stay within our budgets,” said Leslie Sarasin, president, Food Industry Association.

“It’s probably obvious that this is going to hurt some families more and make it more difficult to put food on the table. It will be an increased challenge,” said Steve Ammerman, communications director, New York Farm Bureau.

Other ways to save money include joining grocer loyalty programs and buying in bulk.

