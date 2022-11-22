Paddock Arcade almost ready for grand opening

Paddock Arcade
Paddock Arcade(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Nov. 22, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Over the past couple of months, Jake Johnson Properties has done a half-million dollar renovation of the historic Paddock Arcade complete with fresh paint inside and out, a new door, and a big lit-up sign. Heat will also be restored to the building’s main concourse.

“I think as a community, a lot of people have great memories in the Paddock Arcade. We’re just so excited to bring that to the community and get new retail, food, new tenants in the building to bring energy back to downtown,” said Kate Johnson, director of leasing, Jake Johnson Properties.

Business owners are pretty positive about the renovations. Dave Bartlett at Johnny D’s says he spent a lot of his childhood at the Paddock and he’s excited to see it become a more appealing spot for the public.

“Over the years it’s kind of fallen into disrepair because of the age of it. Jake Johnson Properties have put in a lot of time and effort and money into it redoing things and fixing things up,” he said.

With the renovations come new businesses. Some highlights include a boba tea shop as well as a cafe that will be opening this winter.

“It’ll be fun to see what they bring to the area. If they bring in any extra foot traffic it’ll benefit us,” said Bartlett.

The Paddock Arcade is America’s oldest continuously operated enclosed shopping mall. So in giving it a facelift, workers made a point to keep that history intact.

“It’s an honor. Any time you can put your name on something that historical, it’s good,” said worker Brody Gill.

The renovated Paddock Arcade’s grand opening will be held on November 26 as part of Small Business Saturday. After that, smaller improvements will continue to be made.

