Rangers rescue people stranded in deep snow

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DIANA, New York (WWNY) - New York state forest rangers rescued two people trapped in deep snow in the town of Diana.

Rangers say one of the people experienced a cardiac issue while stranded in about six feet of snow around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The Long Pond Snowmobile Club used its groomer to break trail for the rangers’ tracked SUV.

Rescuers reached the pair around 10:45 a.m. and found the one with the cardiac issue in stable condition. They helped him to a Lewis County Search and Rescue Ambulance. His companion followed the ambulance to the hospital.

Rangers say they also helped a person trapped in a hunting camp about four miles from a plowed road.

