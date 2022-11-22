Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, of Watertown

Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, passed away at his home in Watertown Saturday, November 19, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

Ronald was born in Mercer, PA June 4, 1942, son of John and Margaret G. Kudrey Asafaylo. The family moved to the north country and he was a 1960 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. He graduated from Wadhams Hall Seminary and then from St. Bonaventure University.

He was a Roman Catholic priest in the Diocese of Ogdensburg. After leaving the priesthood, Ronald moved to Lowville and then to Watertown where he was an independent insurance agent. He then joined The Leatherstocking Group as a partner, working there until his death. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Ronald enjoyed history, traveling, and especially his family.

He is survived by his three siblings, Richard J. (Linda) Asafaylo, PA, Gerald P. “Gerry” Faylo, NC, and Kathleen Asafaylo, Watertown; sister-in-law Sandy Faylo; his fiancee Patricia C. Fuller, Pompey and her daughters, Tina Morrow and Mitzi (Chris) French, all of Pompey and her grandaughter, Charle Morrow, and her grandsons Christopher, Bill, Carter, and Trevor French; stepson Thomas Hall, Rome; stepdaughter, Beth (Scott) Delaney, Adams Center and their family, Bria Garrabrant and her daughter Scarlett and Lara Podvin; stepdaughter Megan (Matt) Sisson, TX and their family, Libby Rowe, Madeline Sisson, and Jack Sisson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ronald was predeceased by his brother Charles Asafaylo.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Sunday, November 27, from 2 - 4 PM. A prayer service will be at the funeral home on Monday, November 28, at 10:15 AM followed by the funeral mass at 11 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Pompey will be in the spring. Online condolences to Ronald’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

