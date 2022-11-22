Schools closed for third day due to snowstorm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For a few school districts in Jefferson County, Tuesday marked the third time a snow day was used and it’s not even winter yet.

Watertown, Carthage and Indian River were closed because parts of their districts aren’t cleared of snow.

Schools have to teach 180 days of the year in order to get state aid and the school calendar allows for a certain number of snow days. Using three days so far could be more than half of what’s allotted for these districts.

However because there was an emergency declaration with this past storm, there may be leniency.

“When they submit their reporting at the end of the year, if they have had to exceed the number of days they had built into their calendar, they can receive protection, and not lose their state aid in that case,” said Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd.

Todd says schools have the option to switch to remote learning to save on snow days.

