Syracuse needs OT to top Richmond, reach Empire final

FILE - Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim reacts as his team plays against Pittsburgh during the...
FILE - Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim reacts as his team plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Pittsburgh.(Keith Srakocic | AP / Keith Scrakocic)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Joseph Girard III scored a career high 31 points and Syracuse needed overtime to get past Richmond, 74-71 Monday night to advance to the championship game of the Empire Classic.

The Orange will play St. John’s Tuesday night for the tournament championship. The Red Storm beat Temple, 78-72 to reach the final.

Isaiah Bigelow hit a 3-pointer with 5:56 left in regulation to give Richmond a 62-57 lead, but it was the Spiders’ last field goal in regulation, adding only a free throw by Tyler Burton with 52 seconds left to tie the game at 63. Richmond turned the ball over with five seconds left without getting off a shot and Syracuse got the ball under the basket but could not beat the buzzer with a layup.

Chris Bell and Judah Mintz hit jumpers a minute apart in overtime to give Syracuse a 72-68 lead with 1:03 left and Girard added two free throws with six seconds left before Jason Nelson hit a 3 for Richmond to set the final margin.

Girard hit 12 of 24 from the field, including 4 of 11 from distance, to lead the Orange (3-1). Mintz added 16 points with four assists and three steals and Jesse Edwards contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots.

Bigelow hit 3 of 9 from beyond the arc and led Richmond (2-3) with 17 points. Nelson added 14 points and six assists, Tyler Burton had 13 points and 15 assists and Jason Roche came off the bench to hit 4 of 8 from distance to add 12 points.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of David Antonucci
Watertown attorney suspended from practicing law
Record snow in Watertown
Did we just live through history?
Crews from the City of Watertown continue efforts to clean the streets, but it has the...
Watertown mayor apologizes: ‘We would like to have everything clear within 24 hours’
The Natural Bridge Fire Chief says they got 70+ inches of snow this weekend.
Natural Bridge digs out of 70+ inches of snow
Sunday afternoon high school football from Mechanicville High School, where the Gouverneur...
Sunday Sports: Gouverneur football falls, one North Country team left standing in the state football playoffs

Latest News

Former Carthage lacrosse coach Kirk Ventiquattro now heads Team 24, which raises money to help...
Team 24 plans American Cancer Society fundraiser
Team 24
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
Sunday sports