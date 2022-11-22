Team 24 plans American Cancer Society fundraiser

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Kirk Ventiquattro was passionate as a lacrosse coach at Carthage for 30 years. He is now directing that passion to raise money for the fight against cancer.

His Team 24 group is holding a night out this Saturday night at the Carthage Elks Club. Happy hour is from 6 to 7 p.m. with music from 7 to 10 p.m.

Virgil Cain will be the featured artist. Tickets are $24 and are available at the door the night of the event.

All money raised will go to the American Cancer Society in their fight against cancer. Ventiquattro knows firsthand what battling cancer is all about.

“As a lot of people know, I’ve been treated for cancer for the past 11 years, and the American Cancer Society has been a big help to me and my family, for emotional support and allowing me to stay in New York City 11 years ago to receive that treatment that I think saved my life,” Ventiquattro said.

“I stayed at the Hope Lodge in New York City, and that was all paid for by the American Cancer Society, so myself and my family, we feel that it’s never not time to give back.”

