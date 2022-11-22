T.I. Museum to host 27th annual juried craft show

Clayton Christmas Craft Show
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Museum’s Christmas Craft Show is coming soon.

Museum board vice president Jeff Garnsey says it’s the 27th year for the juried craft show. Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at the Clayton Municipal Building at 425 Mary Street.

It will feature very many unique, locally made crafts, including knitted sweaters, clothing, jewelry, and wood carvings.

Admission to the show is free. Learn more at timuseum.org.

It’s just one of several holiday events in Clayton that day: Santa Central at the Clayton Opera House, business window displays, the nighttime Christmas parade, and fireworks.

