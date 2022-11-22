Tomorrow’s Health: HDL levels, acupuncture for pregnancy & diastolic BP issues

(WWNY) - So-called good cholesterol may not be as strong a predictor of cardiovascular disease as scientists once believed, and acupuncture can help relieve pregnancy pain.

HDL levels

A study supported by the National Institutes of Health found high density lipo-protein, which is considered the good cholesterol, may not be as strong a barometer of heart health among all racial and ethnic groups.

Researchers found lower levels of HDL were associated with increased risk of heart attacks among white adults, but not black adults.

They also found higher levels did not predict reduced heart disease risk for either group.

Acupuncture for pregnancy

Acupuncture can significantly help relieve lower back and pelvic pain often experienced during pregnancy.

Researchers found no side effects for newborns whose mothers underwent the therapy, and they found other benefits including better quality of life.

Diastolic BP issues

A blood pressure reading is two numbers and that second number is likely to cause neurotic personality trait.

Researchers say keeping your diastolic blood pressure under control can help you curb neurotic behaviors such as anxiety and depression, and heart and circulatory diseases.

