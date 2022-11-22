Tomorrow’s Health: HDL levels, acupuncture for pregnancy & diastolic BP issues

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - So-called good cholesterol may not be as strong a predictor of cardiovascular disease as scientists once believed, and acupuncture can help relieve pregnancy pain.

HDL levels

A study supported by the National Institutes of Health found high density lipo-protein, which is considered the good cholesterol, may not be as strong a barometer of heart health among all racial and ethnic groups.

Researchers found lower levels of HDL were associated with increased risk of heart attacks among white adults, but not black adults.

They also found higher levels did not predict reduced heart disease risk for either group.

Acupuncture for pregnancy

Acupuncture can significantly help relieve lower back and pelvic pain often experienced during pregnancy.

Researchers found no side effects for newborns whose mothers underwent the therapy, and they found other benefits including better quality of life.

Diastolic BP issues

A blood pressure reading is two numbers and that second number is likely to cause neurotic personality trait.

Researchers say keeping your diastolic blood pressure under control can help you curb neurotic behaviors such as anxiety and depression, and heart and circulatory diseases.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of David Antonucci
Watertown attorney suspended from practicing law
Record snow in Watertown
Did we just live through history?
Crews from the City of Watertown continue efforts to clean the streets, but it has the...
Watertown mayor apologizes: ‘We would like to have everything clear within 24 hours’
The Natural Bridge Fire Chief says they got 70+ inches of snow this weekend.
Natural Bridge digs out of 70+ inches of snow
Sunday afternoon high school football from Mechanicville High School, where the Gouverneur...
Sunday Sports: Gouverneur football falls, one North Country team left standing in the state football playoffs

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
WWNY Group to discuss medical aid in dying
Your Health
Group to discuss medical aid in dying
What to do about Eye Strain
Ask the Pharmacist - November 17