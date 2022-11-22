Tractor-trailer driver dies after rollover crash near Redwood

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - The driver of a tractor-trailer died after his rig went off the road and overturned in the town of Alexandria Tuesday morning.

State police said the rollover crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Route 37 just north of the hamlet of Redwood.

The investigation indicates the driver might have suffered a medical event prior to going off the road.

The operator of the tractor-trailer was initially treated at the scene and then transported to River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police withheld the name of the driver until family members can be notified.

