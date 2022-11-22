Trevor J. Gladle, 42, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Trevor J. Gladle, 42, of South Massey Street, passed away November 19, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Trevor was born October 23, 1980 in Watertown , son of Kenneth B. Gladle and Patricia A. (Netto) Gladle-Hatch. He attended schools in Watertown and received his plumbing and heating certificate from Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. Trevor worked for various restaurants including Ricardo’s as an executive chef and most recently at Spokes as a sous chef.

Trevor loved his girls, Sipsey, and Silly Sally. He will be resting eternally with his beloved Ginger Kitty who had passed before him. Trevor loved creating new menus and cooking fine cuisine. He was the #1 fan for the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed collecting baseball cards and all other types of sports memorilbilia. He operated an online store ‘Better Then New’. His family remembers him fondly as having a big heart and being the person who was always willing to help someone in need. Trevor could always think quickly in any crisis and was a great person to know when anyone was in a sticky situation.

Surviving is his mother, Patricia Gladle-Hatch, step father, James T. Hatch, partner in life, Priscilla A. Smith, brother, Troy A. Gladle, a nephew, Shane A. Gladle, all of Watertown, a step brother, Jonathan Muldovan, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private calling hours and funeral service will be held now for his family so that they are able to mourn in peace at D. L. Calarco Funeral Home on Friday, November 25th, 2022 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. A Burial and Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2023. Trevor loved his animals, so contributions in the way of donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Steet, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

