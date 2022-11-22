Warmer temperatures in the forecast

By John Kubis
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The next few days will be unseasonably cold, but warmer weather is in the forecast. Expect some snow showers and breezy conditions tonight with lows in the upper teens to middle 20′s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30′s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with some rain and and snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 40′s.

Thursday will be dry with some sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 40′s.

Rain is likely on Friday.

