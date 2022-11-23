Almost time for the Gouverneur Christmas Parade

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Christmas Parade will be here soon.

Chamber of Commerce president Tim Reddick stopped by to bring us up to speed.

Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

Festivities are from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at the Gouverneur Village Park. The parade itself starts at 5 p.m.

Activities include kids’ games, wagon rides, live reindeer, and, of course, Santa Claus.

You can check out details at gouverneurchamber.net.

