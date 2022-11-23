Almost time for the Gouverneur Christmas Parade

Gouverneur Christmas Parade
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Christmas Parade will be here soon.

Chamber of Commerce president Tim Reddick stopped by to bring us up to speed.

Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

Festivities are from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at the Gouverneur Village Park. The parade itself starts at 5 p.m.

Activities include kids’ games, wagon rides, live reindeer, and, of course, Santa Claus.

You can check out details at gouverneurchamber.net.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Carr
Massena man charged with murder
The driver of a tractor-trailer died after his rig went off the road and overturned in the town...
Tractor-trailer driver dies after rollover crash near Redwood
File photo of David Antonucci
Watertown attorney suspended from practicing law
Schools closed
Schools closed for third day due to snowstorm
Child pornography
Canton man accused of possessing child porn

Latest News

Lowville's Peyton Cole signs to play Division II volleyball at Alliance University.
Lowville volleyball standout to take talents to Division II
SUNY Potsdam's Dyamon Hunter goes up for 2 in a women's basketball contest against Clarkson....
SUNY Potsdam splits doubleheader on the hardwood
Wake Up Weather
Great Thanksgiving travel weather
Army vet Justin Battles has started his own business growing microgreens.
From military to microgreens: Army vet transitions to small business owner