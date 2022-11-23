Almost time for the Gouverneur Christmas Parade
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Christmas Parade will be here soon.
Chamber of Commerce president Tim Reddick stopped by to bring us up to speed.
Festivities are from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at the Gouverneur Village Park. The parade itself starts at 5 p.m.
Activities include kids’ games, wagon rides, live reindeer, and, of course, Santa Claus.
You can check out details at gouverneurchamber.net.
