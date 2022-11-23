Ann M. Spies, 63, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Ann M. Spies, 63, of Stine Rd., passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY.

Born on August 8, 1959 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, she was a daughter of Donald John and Elizabeth May Hunter Ayen. She attended Redwood and Alexandria Bay Schools and later obtained her GED.

Ann married Dana D. Spies on October 28, 1978 at the Redwood United Methodist Church, with Rev. Edgar Hunter, officiating.

She worked on Cherry Island for Donald and Maureen Hasseltine, doing housekeeping and outside maintenance, for over twenty years. Most recently, she worked at various homes in the lakes and river communities.

Ann was a former Commissioner for the Redwood Fire Dept.

She enjoyed kayaking on Butterfield Lake, caring for her family and husband, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 44-years, Dana; a daughter, Robin Spies, Watertown, NY; a son, Matthew Spies, Redwood, NY; five grandchildren, Hailey Spies, Jacob Spies, Lillian Spies, Riley Spies and Lynn Miller; sister, Linda Davis, Redwood, NY, sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Byron Wagoner, Redwood, NY, brother, Donald “Jay” Ayen, Redwood, NY, brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Lisa Ayen, Redwood, NY, brother, Ambrose Ayen, Redwood, NY, sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Ken Daily, Fort Myers, FL; a brother-in-law, Alton Savage, CO; an aunt, Joyce Manning, Redwood, NY; an uncle, Rev. Edgar Hunter, Redwood, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, her parents-in-law, Duane Spies and Betty L. Reed Loomis Spies, a sister, Diane Savage, a brother-in-law, Eugene Davis, all passed away previously.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Burial will be in Redwood Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.