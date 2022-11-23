Braggin’ Rights: A retrieving retriever & a pair of big bucks

Braggin' Rights
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WWNY) - This week, we have a good doggo and a pair of big bucks.

First up is Ellie, who’s sitting proudly with her retrieves, a Canada goose and two mallards. The 3-year-old golden retriever fetched them on Lake Ontario after they were shot by her owner, Andrew Sommers.

Erin Fazio took a picture of Matt Fazio with the 10-point buck he shot got in the town of Champion.

And there’s a shot of Erin with the eight-point buck she took on October 30.

If you have something to brag about, just Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

You can check out our Braggin’ Rights video below.

