Court papers reveal murder suspect’s weapon, victim’s name

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Court documents reveal the name of the man who was murdered in Massena Tuesday.

He’s identified as 66-year-old Robert W. Carr.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Robert I. Carr allegedly used a knife to kill his victim and destroyed blood evidence to conceal the crime.

It’s unclear what the relationship was between the two men.

Massena police were called to 9 Tracy Street at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday and found the body of a man lying in the front yard.

Pictures from the scene showed police with their guns drawn outside the house as well as police leading Robert I. Carr away in handcuffs.

According to property records, the home at 9 Tracy Street has been owned by Robert and Marilyn Carr since 1996.

Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena confirmed it’s handling the funeral arrangements for Robert W. Carr.

Robert I. Carr is being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

Jail officials said his address is listed as 2240 County Route 11 in Norwood.

He’s charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and tampering with evidence.

