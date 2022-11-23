Ellisburg set to make water main repairs this week; boiling water is advised

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - The town of Ellisburg is making emergency repairs to a troublesome water main and it’s asking residents in water district 2 to boil their water before using it starting Friday.

The town declared a state of emergency last month because the leaky main, which runs along State Route 289, caused students at Belleville Henderson Central to be sent home at least twice.

Repairs are expected to start at 7 a.m. Friday. That will cause the system to lose pressure, which increases the risk for harmful microbes to enter the line. Service should be restored after about six hours, officials say, and that’s when people should start boiling water.

They say they expect the boil-water advisory will last about four days.

Officials say residents should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until they’re notified otherwise.

Once service is restored, the town will be flushing and testing the water, which could make it cloudy. Officials recommend not doing laundry during that time.

