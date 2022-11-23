Great Thanksgiving travel weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to stay mild through the Thanksgiving holiday.

There was some light snow falling early, but much of the day will be dry and cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

It will be clearing throughout the day on Thanksgiving and will end up mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

If you’re heading out for Black Friday, you might want to grab an umbrella. It will be rainy with the bulk of it falling between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.

It will be rainy on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Monday and Tuesday will both have highs around 40. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain on Monday and partly sunny on Tuesday.

