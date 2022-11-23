Laurie L. Countryman, 54, of Philadelphia, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her family at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Laurie L. Countryman, 54, of Philadelphia, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her family at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Laurie was born on July 4,1968 in Lowville, the daughter of Malcolm and Sharon (Myers) Campbell. She was a 1986 graduate of Carthage Central High School. She married Rickie E. Countryman on December 4,1992 in Antwerp. Laurie was a certified daycare provider, working for several organizations in the Jefferson County area. She also provided private duty daycare for several families and worked at the Indian River School District as a monitor.

Laurie found her greatest joy in taking care of her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews as well as organizing family gatherings and events to further spread the joy she felt. She was a passionate NFL and Nascar sports fan whose enthusiasm would pull even the most unlikely fan into the excitement.

Laurie was preceded in death by: her father, Malcolm Campbell and her step-son, James (Jamie) Countryman.

She is survived by her husband: Rickie E. Countryman of Philadelphia, one daughter: Shannon Countryman of Theresa, two sons: Cody Campbell of Syracuse and Rickie (Karrie) Countryman II of Theresa, a stepson, Cory Countryman of Oxbow, her mother, Sharon (Myers) Campbell of Black River, and her six grandchildren; Emily Countryman, Hunter Bartlett, Hailey Countryman, Cory Countryman, Serenity Countryman and Skylynn Countryman as well as many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Laurie’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services. The family will be planning a Celebration of Life at a date, place, and time to be announced. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com

Memorial donations can be made to the Philadelphia Fire Department and Indian River Ambulance.

