Lowville volleyball standout to take talents to Division II

Lowville college signing
By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s an exciting time of the year as local high school athletes sign letters of intent to take their talents to the next level.

The latest commitment came Tuesday afternoon in Lowville.

Lowville Academy’s auditorium was the site as Peyton Cole committed to play volleyball at Division II Alliance University in the New York City area.

Cole and the university appear to be a perfect fit. She says she’s happy for the opportunity to continue her academic and athletic career.

Jim Rhodes is the volleyball coach at Lowville. He feels Alliance is getting an outstanding student athlete and person in Peyton Cole.

Peyton Cole of Lowville, taking her volleyball talents to Alliance University in the fall.

