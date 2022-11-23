Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, of Watertown

Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, passed away peacefully November 20, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, passed away peacefully November 20, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

Born May 11, 1943 in Renovo, PA to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Wadsworth) Mincer. Doc moved with his mother to Watertown NY, graduating from Watertown High School in 1961. He proudly served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany with the 463rd MP company from 1965-1967, and was awarded a National Defense Service medal and Sharp Shooter badge for rifle; he remained in the reserves until 1971.

In 1977 he married Linda Shaffer in Jersey Shore PA, then raised their three sons together in Watertown NY. Active in his sons’ lives: Doc served as one of the leaders of their Boy Scout troop, sponsored their youth baseball team, taught them how to hunt and handle firearms safely, but most of all how to be good and decent men. Doc was a glazier for 52 years, owner of Paragon Glass and later managed Liberty Glass. He loved being outdoors and spending time with family. His grandchildren brought him endless joy.

Doc’s memory will be lovingly cherished by his sons Daniel (Deanna), Marc (Elaine) and Graig (Jessica), 2 grandchildren Gabrielle and Eleanor, sister Beverly (Joseph) Beach, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Doc was preceded in death by his dear wife Linda, sister Edie Tarantella, and brother Kenneth Mincer.

A public memorial service is planned for Friday December 2, 2022, 11:00am, at Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.

