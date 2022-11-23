Morning Checkup: Lung Cancer Awareness Month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

Samaritan Health’s Dr. Aaliya Burza says lung cancer can happen to both smokers and non-smokers in all age groups, all ethnic groups, and men or women.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Smoking is the most common cause, accounting for about 85% of lung cancers. About 20% of people who don’t smoke can still get lung cancer.

To decrease your risk, stop smoking if you smoke and stay away from second-hand smoke. It’s also important to have your home checked for radon, which can also cause lung cancer.

You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com/lung-care or by calling 315-786-0254.

