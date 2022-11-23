Morning Checkup: Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Morning Checkup: Lung Cancer Awareness Month
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

Samaritan Health’s Dr. Aaliya Burza says lung cancer can happen to both smokers and non-smokers in all age groups, all ethnic groups, and men or women.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

Smoking is the most common cause, accounting for about 85% of lung cancers. About 20% of people who don’t smoke can still get lung cancer.

To decrease your risk, stop smoking if you smoke and stay away from second-hand smoke. It’s also important to have your home checked for radon, which can also cause lung cancer.

You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com/lung-care or by calling 315-786-0254.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Carr
Massena man charged with murder
The driver of a tractor-trailer died after his rig went off the road and overturned in the town...
Tractor-trailer driver dies after rollover crash near Redwood
File photo of David Antonucci
Watertown attorney suspended from practicing law
Schools closed
Schools closed for third day due to snowstorm
Child pornography
Canton man accused of possessing child porn

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Morning Checkup: Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: HDL levels, acupuncture for pregnancy & diastolic BP issues
Tomorrow's Health
WWNY Group to discuss medical aid in dying