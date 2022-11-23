Murdie E. Deruchia, 83, of Massena

Murdie E. Deruchia, 83, of Liberty Ave., peacefully passed away on November 21, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Murdie E. Deruchia, 83, of Liberty Ave., peacefully passed away on November 21, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Murdie was born on April 3, 1939 in Brasher Falls, the daughter of the late Eldon and Roxey (Amon) Eldridge. She graduated from Massena School and married Gary Carr, the marriage ended in divorce. Murdie then married Francis Deruchia, he later predeceased her in 1991. She worked at the St. Regis Nursing Home as a Dietary Aid for 25 years.

Murdie enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the Casino and was a member of the Massena Senior Citizens. She also liked going on bus tours throughout the country.

Murdie is survived by her children, Vernon (Sue) Carr of Massena, David (Monica) Carr of Waddington and Gordon (Lisa) Carr of Syracuse; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a brother, Mahlon Eldridge of Waddington and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son Darren; a brother, Murray Eldridge and a sister, Margie Bennett.

Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday at Donaldson’s with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery, Brasher.

Memorial contributions in Murdie’s memory may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.