SUNY Potsdam splits doubleheader on the hardwood

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - It was a college basketball doubleheader at SUNY Potsdam Tuesday night.

First, it was the SUNY Potsdam women vs. Clarkson.

It was 30-30 to open the second half. The Bears’ Dyamon Hunter to Carley Hill for the 3-pointer. Potsdam up 3.

Mariah Benavides with the transition bucket cuts the lead to 1.

Hunter to the rack herself. She scored 11 to become just the seventh player in Potsdam women’s hoops to reach 1,000.

Bears work the perimeter for 2 more.

Jakia Howard with the inside skyhook. The Bears build a 7-point lead.

But Clarkson turned the game around, starting from the free-throw line.

Veronica Tache from the corner, brings the Knights to within 1.

After a 17-2 run midway through the second half, Clarkson held on to beat SUNY Potsdam 61-56.

On the men’s side, it was SUNY Potsdam vs. SUNY Canton.

OFA product MeSean Johnson with the baseline drive for Potsdam.

Quran DuBois with the stutter step and pullup, puts Canton up 4-2.

DeMerrill Levy’s shot is short, but J.J. Omega cleans up the boards for a 9-2 Roos’ lead.

But the Bears catch fire. Parker Kelly drains the 3.

Off the handoff, Colton Heustis knocks down 2.

Heustis to Johnson who splashes another 3. The game is tied 17-17.

Madrid-Waddington product Drew Harmer buries the 3-ball.

Ahamadou Sillah slashes hard to the rack for two-plus-one. SUNY Potsdam goes on to beat SUNY Canton 85-71.

