Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at temporary homeless shelter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thanksgiving dinners were served at the temporary homeless shelter in Watertown on Wednesday.

The efforts to coordinate the dinner came together after several people had been posting on Facebook about what more they could do for the individuals staying in the shelter on Main Avenue.

The meal featured many of the traditional thanksgiving favorites including a turkey and a ham donated by two local families. Mashed potatoes, stuffing and corn were all also a part of the dinner.

Organizers say they wanted to provide a little bit of consistency for the folks at the center. They say they wanted to do something a little special for the holiday weekend.

“This meal was put together by a couple of local vendors, multiple vendors coming together, and just everyone wanting to provide a meal to the people that are here,” said organizer Tifany Gil.

“It’s wonderful. We appreciate the hot food, and we appreciate the Thanksgiving dinner. We’re very grateful for all these folks and what they did. I don’t know all their names but I appreciate it, I know we all do,” said Tammy Higby, who’s staying at the shelter.

People are encouraged to continue to drop off food at the center throughout the holiday weekend.

