Watertown gives property owners more time to clear sidewalks

Some sidewalks have not been cleared, causing pedestrian to walk in the street.
By Sandy Torres
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown property owners are responsible for clearing snow off sidewalks, but after this latest lake effect storm, the city will give residents more time to clean up before issuing citations.

You can find areas of the city where the sidewalk is nowhere to be seen - buried under feet of snow.

Starting next Monday, the city will require property owners to make a path on sidewalks so pedestrians don’t have to walk in the streets.

It’s taking us time to clear up our own sidewalks and streets with city crews, we understand that. We’re giving extra time, so don’t over-exert yourselves by doing it. Do a little bit each day. Hopefully, we get the sidewalks cleared out,” said City Manager Ken Mix.

The city also reminds people to dig out fire hydrants as well.

