With 70+ inches of snow, community struggles to free itself

Snow in front of a house in Natural Bridge
Snow in front of a house in Natural Bridge(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Days after the snowstorm, there are real concerns in some of the hardest-hit areas about getting help to people who may need it because of all the snow that hasn’t been cleared.

“First-time homeowners - and we got a rude awakening,” said Ryan Queary.

The historic lake effect snowstorm dumped more than 70 inches of snow in the Natural Bridge community.

With help from family and neighbors, Queary got dug out Saturday afternoon.

“Dogs - we weren’t prepared for. They went through their food a little too quick. We made it work using some of our stuff, eggs,” he said.

Another resident was stuck at home until Wednesday morning when the Natural Bridge Volunteer Fire Department cleared the way.

“We’re tired. I mean, there’s basically a handful of us here at the fire department and the ambulance that have been around the clock working,” said 2nd Assistant Fire Chief Ronald Ward.

Working to dig people out while dealing with its own aftermath from the storm.

“The front of our building got toppled. That’s probably got 6 or 8 feet of snow inside there from all the snow that came off the roof,” said Ward.

He says even as one of the worst hit communities, he didn’t feel Natural Bridge got enough or as many resources as other communities in the days after the storm.

“We did get one vehicle that actually helped try to open our roads - try to get people open and unburied,” said Ward.

Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management Director Joe Plummer says state resources were sent but they aren’t permitted to clean up private property.

Until the temperature warms up and the snow starts to melt, Ward says if you’re stuck the fire department is just a 911 call away.

“We’ll get somebody there to get you out. Even if we have to get a contractor or somebody out there, somebody will get out to help you,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Carr
Massena man charged with murder
The driver of a tractor-trailer died after his rig went off the road and overturned in the town...
Tractor-trailer driver dies after rollover crash near Redwood
Schools closed
Schools closed for third day due to snowstorm
File photo of David Antonucci
Watertown attorney suspended from practicing law
Child pornography
Canton man accused of possessing child porn

Latest News

Thanksgiving dinners were served at the temporary homeless shelter in Watertown on Wednesday.
Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at temporary homeless shelter
Workers cleaning Butler Pavilion
Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter
Airman 1st Class Connor Crawn
Pentagon allows Native American airman with north country ties to grow out his hair
Some sidewalks have not been cleared, causing pedestrian to walk in the street.
Watertown gives property owners more time to clear sidewalks