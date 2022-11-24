WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dennis L. Rogers, 80, passed away November 22, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center after a battle with cancer. Dennis was born in Carthage and adopted by Merton and Elizabeth Townsend Rogers, and educated in Alexandria Bay schools.

Dennis married Carol A. Ferguson on April 23,1960 at the LaFargeville United Methodist Church, she was a seamstress at Ridgeline Industries, Clayton and died on December 26, 2019. Dennis worked on his parents farm in the Town of Alexandria, later worked on boats in Clayton, then went to work as a welder at Frink Sno Plow and retired from there as a foreman. He loved working in his yard and woodworking, building many things for his children.

Dennis is survived by his children, Christine Thurston and her husband Robert, Depauville, Debra Wenk and her husband Larry, Adams Center, Diane Spann, Greenville, Alabama, Kimberley Hayes and her husband Jeffrey, Binghamton, and Donald Rogers, Binghamton; 13 grandchildren , 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his wife, he is predeceased by his son James Rogers.

As per his request there will be no calling hours or services with arrangements entrusted to Cummings Funeral Service, Inc, Clayton. The family requests donations in Dennis’s name made to Jefferson County SPCA, PO Box-531, Watertown, New York 13601. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.