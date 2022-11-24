Feeling thankful for mild weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Early temperatures were all over the place in the teens and 20s. High temperatures will also be all over the place.

Some places will be in the mid-to upper 30s, others in the mid-to upper 40s.

Most spots will be mostly sunny, others will see a mix of sun and clouds.

Expect rain if you’re heading out for Black Friday shopping. It could turn to snow early in higher elevations. Remember: rain on top of snow could make for very slippery conditions, especially when temperatures dip below freezing at night.

Friday’s highs will be in the mid-40s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

There’s rain in the forecast for Sunday. Highs will be around 50s.

There’s a 40% chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 40s both days.

Rain is likely on Wednesday. Highs will be around 50.

