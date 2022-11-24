George Zimny, 60, of Fine

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FINE, New York (WWNY) - George Zimny, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2022. Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Burial in Cranberry Lake Cemetery will be in the spring. Condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

George was born on August 31, 1962 in Glen Head, NY to Gerda (Holst) Zimny and the late Botho Zimny. George graduated from high school, but when he tried college, he couldn’t stand being in a classroom while other guys were in the woods hunting. He was a true outdoorsman who loved learning about nature. George was an avid hunter and fisherman, making many hunting and fishing trips with his life partner, Carolyn. George could also fix anything and made friends with strangers everywhere he went.

His survivors include his mother, Gerda Zimny, his life partner, Carolyn Sovie, and her children, Dustin Sovie and Jessica Coulombe and her husband, Peter, a brother, Jim Zimny, a sister, Karin Vincent and her husband, Eric, and a niece, Riza Vincent.

Donations in memory of George may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 3049, Syracuse NY 13220.

