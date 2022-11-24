Human trafficking survivor to speak at JCC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College and the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County will co-host a presentation on December 6 by Rebecca Bender, a human trafficking survivor and author.

Margaret Taylor, Director of Student Activities and Inclusion at JCC, and Kiley Hilyer, Director of Advocacy, Victims Assistance Center, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

It will be held in JCC’s Sturtz Theater on December 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The public is welcome to attend.

For more information, contact JCC’s Student Activities and Inclusion Office at 315-786-2431.

