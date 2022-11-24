Hundreds of meals given out in Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The north country ate its fill today, celebrating Thanksgiving.

Turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and stuffing were all on the menu and part of 300 meals prepared in Carthage, Thursday.

A crew of 20 got turkey out the door in time for Thanksgiving.

This year marks the 14th year since the Carthage Elks Lodge first started serving free Thanksgiving meals.

“I mean it really does take a village to take care of your community,” said Sharon Fuller, the secretary treasurer of the Carthage Lions Club, “and people are so grateful that we’re able to do this for them.”

Line cooks made sure there were enough mashed potatoes.

The delivery team made sure everyone got their plate.

Plates went out to anyone who placed an order ahead of time.

One group that really appreciate the gesture was the medical team at Carthage Area Hospital.

For the Rockwood family, this is a Thanksgiving tradition. They say this is their 7th year.

“It’s just a really rewarding part of our day,” said Hannah Rockwood, “we love to be able to help out our community and enjoy our Thanksgving, and definitely makes our experience and our day a whole lot better.”

Roger Sliger, a past exalted ruler at the Elks Lodge, said this would not be possible without the great heart of the Carthage community.

“In Thanksgiving it’s obviously a day to be thankful. I think everyone here is very thankful to help out. Our community is very strong in regards to our volunteer efforts and this is just one way to show how strong Carthage is in regard to helping our community,” said Sliger.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.