A North Country Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday

Festival of Trees 2020
Festival of Trees 2020(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s that time of year again! Viewing and bidding for the annual Festival of Trees fundraiser begins Friday.

The fundraiser benefits the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation and the Watertown Family YMCA by auctioning off donated trees.

This years’ theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

If you want to bid on a tree, or vote for your favorite, you can check them out at the former Bon-Ton store at the Salmon Run Mall.

Viewings are scheduled from November 25th through November 27th, and December 1st through December 4th.

Click here for the full schedule, including times and dates for the silent auction, gala, and live entertainment.

