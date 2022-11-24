Running for a reason: Heuvelton hosts annual Gobbler Gallop 5K

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Nearly 100 runners took part in Heuvelton’s 11th annual Gobbler Gallop Thursday morning.

Runners of all ages were stretched and ready for the fast dash across the village.

People from the community donated food to the community food pantry as their ticket to run in the race.

Gobbler Gallop organizer Jacqueline Bill said the run has always been an important fundraiser to help those in the community who need food the most.

“It’s a great fundraiser for the food pantries, and I know its a difficult time of year for them,” she said. “There’s a lot of need, and the food pantry organizer Terry Persins is here as well and she said they’re always able to help a number of families as a result.”

The Heuvelton Gobber Gallop has been going on for eleven years, with eight of them being at the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department.

Some of the gallopers this year are seasoned pros.

Allen Bradley and his sons have run the Gobbler Gallop in past years and are continuing their tradition this year.

“I would say its very important. Its something to look forward to. I believe this is our fourth possibly even our fifth year and we’re here rain or shine, snow or sleet, and its just a good time,” Bradley said.

A community running for a cause, so no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

