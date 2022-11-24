State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon

TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) -State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road in St. Lawrence County.

A State Police officials said around 1:15 Thursday afternoon they were called to Pray Road for a suspicious complaint.

The scene was about halfway between Ogdensburg and Lisbon.

Troopers blocked off Pray Road from McFadden Road to Wood Road.

It’s early in the investigation and State Police could not provide any more information.

We will update this story as we learn more.

