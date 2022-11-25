Arts All-Star: Ava Rutherford

Arts All-Star: Ava Rutherford
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Ava Rutherford has a passion for music, particularly musical theater.

“I just love the storytelling, going into song and dance, and lighting up some of the heavier topics that most people are able to handle,” she said.

The Madrid-Waddington senior is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

“My plans for after high school are currently auditioning for musical theater major in several different colleges,” she said. My hope is that one day I can make that my career.”

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

