WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown, NY died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thanksgiving morning at Saratoga Hospital. She was welcomed into heaven with open arms by her parents, Claude and Barabra White Mayne. To cherish and honor her memory, Barbara leaves behind her devoted husband, George Clement and their children, Scarlet (Jim) Buffoline, Jay (Heather) Clement, Jacqueline Clement, Leslie (Michael) Robare, and Ted (Tina) Clement.

Nothing mattered more to Barbara than her family and faith. After working for many years at the Watertown Animal Hospital, where she made many life-long friends, she retired to devote her later years to help raise her grandchildren, instilling in them the importance of tradition, strength, and tenacity. She will be missed every day by her beloved grandchildren, Gabrielle, Austin, Geordan, Zachary, Joel, Hannah, Mackenzie, Lukas, Benjamin, and Evan; as well as by two special great-grandchildren: Amelia and Gunner. Other survivors include her brother Charles “Buck” (Betty Ann) Mayne, and her cousin and best-friend, Kay Clement. She also leaves behind a number of other treasured family members and friends.

Barbara spent her life in service of others, and she was never too busy to volunteer at school, at church, or at theTWFD Ladies’ Auxiliary. She loved nothing more than cheering on her grandchildren at their many sporting events, be it here locally or across the North East. She was always their biggest fan!

Our family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of condolences because there wasn’t a single person who wasn’t impacted by her gentle spirit and her kind heart. The world is a better place because she lived in it.

Friends and family are invited to join us for a celebration of her life. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 27th at the Reed and Benoit Funeral Home from 4:00- 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 28th at 10:00 a.m. with a burial service to follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Barabra’s memory to the Jefferson Rehabilitation Foundation Fund 380 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Saratoga Hospital Intensive Care Unit, 211 Church Street, Saratoga, NY 12866.

