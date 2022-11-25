Charles L. Piddock, 64, formerly of Adams

Charles L. Piddock, 64, of Winnsboro, SC, passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINNSBORO, South Carolina (WWNY) - Charles L. Piddock, 64, of Winnsboro, SC, passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY.

Born on March 8, 1958 in Adams, NY, he was a son of James and Pearl Barden Piddock and attended South Jefferson Central Schools.

Charles enlisted into the US Marine Corps in April of 1975 and was honorably discharged in April of 1978.

He married Cindy K. Cook of Carthage, NY, on July 8, 2000 in Evans Mills, NY, by Pastor Gary S. George. She passed away November 5, 2021.

Charles was a locksmith at Fort Drum, NY, beginning in the late 1970′s, until being transferred to VA Hospital, Fort Jackson, Columbia, SC, retiring in March of 2022.

He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Watertown, NY.

Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports cars and raising german shepard dogs.

Survivors include three children; daughter, Amy Patchin, Carthage, NY, daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Wade Coutermarsh, Hammond, NY, son David Patchin, Natural Bridge, NY; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; a brother, Raymond Piddock, Watertown, NY; an aunt and uncle, Ruthie and Harley Poar, Adams Center, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, his wife, Cindy, and two brothers, Terry Piddock and David Piddock, passed away previously.

A Celebration of Charles’s Life will be 5 pm, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Pastor Gary S. George of the Adams Center Baptist Church, officiating, followed by military honors.

Donations may be made to the Elks Lodge, 728 Bradley Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

