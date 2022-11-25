College students celebrate Thanksgiving

SLU International Students get Thanksgiving Dinner
SLU International Students get Thanksgiving Dinner(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Many college students head home on Thanksgiving break, but international students typically don’t have that option, so today St. Lawrence University made sure they got a meal.

45 students from countries across the world, along with faculty members and other students got a cajun-style Thanksgiving meal

One faculty member said, while the students miss home, being together Thursday is what makes people feel appreciated and loved.

“We’ve had a rough time with COVID and it’s just a theme of togetherness and coming together and having a meal together and being together and family and community. So I like to bring my Louisiana foods and things together. So we are having some jambalaya, some Louisiana fried turkey and it’s just going to be really good,” said Hagi Bradley, Vice President of Student Life.

Bradley says most of the meal was homemade by St. Lawrence University faculty.

